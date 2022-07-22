14 of the most famous horse racing bets

Horse racing is one of the most popular sports in the world, and there are a number of bets you can make on the races. This blog post will look at 14 of the most famous horse racing bets. We will also explain how each bet works and tips on making successful wagers. So, without further ado, let's get started!

#1 Single

This is the most popular type of betting. A straight win is a bet placed on one event.

#2 Double

You can only place one bet on the outcome of two events. To guarantee a return, both selections must win.

#3 Triple

You can place a single wager on three different outcomes for the same event. To guarantee a return, all three selections must win.

#4 Accumulator

An accumulator is a group of at least four selections in one bet. To guarantee a return, all of the selections must win.

#5 Trixie

A wager includes three selections and four betting options - three doubles or a triple. To guarantee a return, a minimum of two selections must win. A PS2.50 Trixie would be PS10. For PS20, a PS2.50 Trixie each way would cost PS20.

#6 Patent

Three selections and seven wagers. It's the equivalent of a Trixie, but with three singles. A PS2.50 Patent, for example, would be PS17.50.

#7 Yankee

A four-selection bet that includes 11 bets. There are six doubles, four triples, and a fourfold. To guarantee a return, you must win at least two selections. A PS2 Yankee, for example, would be priced at PS22.

#8 Lucky 15

It is a popular type of betting among punters. It consists of four selections and fifteen bets (hence its name). These include four singles, six doubles, and four trebles. Equivalent to a Yankee, but only four singles are required. Only one selection must win to guarantee a return. A PS2 Lucky 15 would be priced at PS30.

#9 Canadian

A Canadian, also known as Super Yankee, is a bet placed on five selections that consist of 26 bets: ten doubles and ten triples, five fourfolds, and a fivefold accumulator.

#10 Lucky 31

A wager that includes five selections and 31 betting options. It can include five singles or ten doubles, ten triples, ten trebles, and five fourfolds, as well as one fivefold and one fivefold. To guarantee a return, only one selection must win. A PS1 Lucky 31 would be priced at PS31.

#11 Super Yankee

A Super Yankee, also known as a Canadian bet, is a wager on five selections comprising 26 bets. These include ten doubles and ten triples. There are five fourfolds and a fivefold accumulation.

#12 Heinz

The Heinz Bet is a 6-selection bet that consists of 57 bets. It includes 15 doubles and 20 trebles as well as six five-folds, six sixfolds, and one sixfold accumulator. This unique wager, which combines all six selections into one wager, is named after Heinz's 57 "varieties" company slogan.

#13 Lucky 63

Lucky 63 is a six-selection bet that offers six options and 63 wagers. It includes six singles as well as 15 doubles, 20 trebles, and 15 fourfolds. There are six five-folds, six sixfolds, one sixfold, and six five-folds.

#14 Super Heinz

The Super Heinz bet is on seven selections participating in different events. It includes 21 doubles and 35 trebles as well as 35 fourfolds, 35 five-folds (21 sixfolds), 21 five-folds, and seven sixfolds. There's also a sevenfold accumulation that totals 120 bets. To guarantee any returns, two selections must win.

Bottom line

Now that you know about the different types of horse racing bets, it's time to put your knowledge into practice. Which type of bet will you choose for your next race? Remember, always gamble responsibly and have fun!