A Moruya Highschool teacher has achieved one of the highest accreditations available, joining an exclusive club of only 274 across the state.
Dr Mellissa Pecovnik was awarded a Highly Accomplished Teacher Award (HATA) at a ceremony in Sydney on June 28 with NSW education minister Sarah Mitchell.
The physics, agriculture and junior science teacher said teaching was a "magical" career choice, and so rewarding.
"You are potentially changing the path of a student's life through what they learn in school," she said.
"You can help them find their passion, or to have a better understanding of their world, or you see their confidence grow and them be willing to take risks and extend themselves."
However, Dr Pecovnik's path to teaching was not the typical route.
Before she was a teacher, Dr Pecovnik was a vet practicing on the south coast.
While studying veterinary science at university she tutored students on the side, sparking a passion that would only come to fruition later in life.
She was happy as a vet - an engaging, challenging, complex and technical profession. However, she realised her greatest joy was helping the work experience or university students on practicum grow in their understanding.
After some hesitation, Dr Pecovnik retrained as a teacher ten years ago.
She carried out the practical components of her degree at Moruya Highschool before obtaining a permanent position on the staff team. She has been there ever since, and there is no looking back.
"School is like a second home to me," she said
"Teaching is just as complex and just as technical as being a vet, and just as rewarding.
"It is a great career."
The HATA requires three years of collecting evidence to show a teacher's positive impact on their students, their colleagues and the outcomes of their colleague's students across 37 different descriptors including lesson plans for students with disabilities, from different background or with behavioural management needs.
Dr Pecovnik said the process was rigorous and arduous and many teachers started but failed to finish.
She is just one of 274 students to achieve the HATA across NSW since it was introduced ten years ago.
She hopes more people will pursue the accreditation.
"It is a great opportunity to be a better teacher, a better colleague and improve your practice," she said.
"It is a really rewarding process."
She completed the requirements 12 months ago, but her ceremony was delayed because of COVID.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
