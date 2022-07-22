Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our People

A Moruya science teacher joins elite group of the state's most qualified teachers

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
July 22 2022 - 6:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Mellissa Pecovnik receiving her award of Sarah Mitchell. Picture: supplied

A Moruya Highschool teacher has achieved one of the highest accreditations available, joining an exclusive club of only 274 across the state.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.