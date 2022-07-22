Bay Post-Moruya Examiner

Be the change you want - share kindness

Jacob McMaster
By Jacob McMaster
Updated July 22 2022 - 2:59am, first published 2:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hands up everyone whose been reprimanded by a parent with the old "If you haven't got anything nice to say, don't say anything at all".

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob McMaster

Jacob McMaster

Deputy Editor

I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.