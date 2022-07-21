I am writing to express my appreciation to everyone who supported The Smith Family's 2022 Winter Appeal. At a time when Australians continue to face COVID challenges and ongoing economic instability, we've been humbled by their tremendous generosity. This show of support could not have come at a better time, with the fallout from COVID still impacting children's education, particularly those experiencing poverty. We know that financial disadvantage creates barriers for learning, and our recent family survey found parents and carers continued to be worried about their children falling behind at school, amidst ongoing disruptions and the after-effects of extended periods of home learning.