Bay Post-Moruya Examiner

Mailboc - July 25: Letters to the editor

Updated July 26 2022 - 1:10am, first published July 21 2022 - 6:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pic of the week: South Durras looking great on a winter's day.

Inflation impacts questioned

Inflation is increasing, supposedly as demand is chasing supply, but much of the causes are outside Australian control. Inflation effectivly decreases the amount of spending at the same goods cost more.To reduce inflation the Federal Reserve increases the interest rates so that there is less money to spend, the same as what inflation does.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.