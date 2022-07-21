Inflation is increasing, supposedly as demand is chasing supply, but much of the causes are outside Australian control. Inflation effectivly decreases the amount of spending at the same goods cost more.To reduce inflation the Federal Reserve increases the interest rates so that there is less money to spend, the same as what inflation does.
I don'tt understand how increasing interest rates will change the Russian war effect on fuel prices, reduce the effect of COVID on overseas supply chains or stop wet weather impacting veggie supplies. I'm no economist but this sounds like a double whammy, especially for those with debt. This will increase the level of bad debt and bring on a recession. Why not let inflation do the job and when these pressures abate, prices drop and the economy more stable, then increase rates?
Chris Brandis
Wildfires are raging across parts of Spain, France and Portugal as a heatwave blankets southern Europe, displacing tens of thousands of people, resulting in deaths and loss across the region. Britain recorded its highest ever temperature of 40C last Tuesday, fuelling a spate of fires.
In the meantime, firefighters in California are battling a fast-moving wildfire near Yosemite National Park that has exploded over the weekend. Climate scientists have long warned that the warming climate would make wildfires more frequent and intense. As global carbon emissions continue to rise, we now enter a new world where we are experiencing a greater frequency and intensity of extreme heatwaves and wildfires. We are in a climate emergency.
Governments across the globe need to radically alter their energy policies and phase out fossil fuel use to protect our communities. This includes Australia; there is no longer any excuse to approve anymore new coal or gas projects in the country. The future and liveability of Australia is at stake; none of us can bear to go through another repeat of the 2019-2020 Black Summer bushfires.
I am writing to express my appreciation to everyone who supported The Smith Family's 2022 Winter Appeal. At a time when Australians continue to face COVID challenges and ongoing economic instability, we've been humbled by their tremendous generosity. This show of support could not have come at a better time, with the fallout from COVID still impacting children's education, particularly those experiencing poverty. We know that financial disadvantage creates barriers for learning, and our recent family survey found parents and carers continued to be worried about their children falling behind at school, amidst ongoing disruptions and the after-effects of extended periods of home learning.
The Smith Family's vision is a world where every child has the opportunity to change their future - and our programs equip students with the knowledge, skills, and aspirations they need to unlock their potential. With the donations received, The Smith Family will provide extra learning and mentoring support to an additional 5302 children and young people in NSW during terms three and four. These include an out-of-school reading program and our after-school learning clubs.
These evidence-based programs work, we measure the progress of students to ensure they benefit. Parents, students and teachers tell us that our programs are helping children to be more confident and engaged at school, improve their learning outcomes, and become more aware of study and career opportunities. In the last year, our programs reached around 180,000 children and young people. With more young Australians in need of support, we want to extend this reach to 250,000 in the next five years.
