Vale Maureen Nathan: Former councillor, business owner passes away

In loving memory, this obituary was written by Maureen Nathan's family and shared with the Bay Post.
Batemans Bay business owner and former Councillor Maureen Nathan passed away this morning. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Maureen gave her heart and soul to our community. She was a well-respected and highly valued pharmacist, owner of her beloved Gold Rush Colony, supporter of the arts and the ballet in particular, a member of the Bay Players, active business chamber and community member, published children's author, extensive world traveller, yachting expert, and a Councillor for Eurobodalla Shire for five years and three months. Maureen was an incredibly gifted and intelligent women, who lived her life with absolute integrity.
In all things that Maureen touched, she was absolutely dedicated and fully committed, never doing anything by halves, always big of heart and spirit. During the times that she was undergoing chemotherapy, Maureen would be there at all Council meetings having read every item on the agenda, ready to ask intelligent questions and make well considered and balanced decisions. Maureen had a way with words and was dedicated to making 'local government language' into plain English.
Maureen also had a great sense of humour and was philosophical about her limited time, as result of the devastating impacts of ovarian cancer. Recently she told a friend, with a big smile on her face, that she was lucky to have been here for so long.
Maureen recently made a significant donation to fund a sculpture in the Shire. Council staff sat with her and her husband Robert, going through the short list of presentations. The sculpture winner titled, Soar, will be a beautiful tribute to Maureen, and her lasting legacy and contribution to our Shire.
Maureen moved from Durban, South Africa and migrated to Australia as a teenager. She studied at Sydney University and travelled extensively throughout her life. After living in Sydney, Maureen and her son Adam moved to Lockhart in the NSW Riverina and then to Batemans Bay where she owned the pharmacy at Batehaven. It was here that she raised Adam and later met Robert in 2000. Maureen purchased Old Mogo Town in 1999. In this flourishing business, soon known as The Original Gold Rush Colony, Maureen found a place to support people with disabilities and to provide a home for several community associations. She hosted memorable events here too, including live music nights, family celebrations, and corporate get-togethers. Sadly, this property was significantly burnt by the Black Summer fires in 2020, but even then, Maureen's courage shone through as she and Robert managed that blow with grace and optimism.
Maureen will be deeply missed by her husband Robert and his children, her son Adam and his family, and her exceptionally wide circle of friends. Maureen was an integral and much admired and loved member of our community.
A memorial service for Maureen will be held at the Bay Pavilions in Batemans Bay on Saturday 23 July at 2pm. Maureen's family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ovarian Cancer Australia or Cancer Council.
