Vale Maureen Nathan: Former councillor, business owner passes away

Maureen moved from Durban, South Africa and migrated to Australia as a teenager. She studied at Sydney University and travelled extensively throughout her life. After living in Sydney, Maureen and her son Adam moved to Lockhart in the NSW Riverina and then to Batemans Bay where she owned the pharmacy at Batehaven. It was here that she raised Adam and later met Robert in 2000. Maureen purchased Old Mogo Town in 1999. In this flourishing business, soon known as The Original Gold Rush Colony, Maureen found a place to support people with disabilities and to provide a home for several community associations. She hosted memorable events here too, including live music nights, family celebrations, and corporate get-togethers. Sadly, this property was significantly burnt by the Black Summer fires in 2020, but even then, Maureen's courage shone through as she and Robert managed that blow with grace and optimism.