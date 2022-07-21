Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Rock legends Wolfmother added to epic artist line-up for Wanderer Festival

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated July 21 2022 - 5:16am, first published 5:15am
Explosive rock legends Wolfmother head up the latest artist announcement for the Wanderer festival on the Sapphire Coast. Photo supplied.

The inaugural Wanderer Festival has just released another exciting line-up addition for the three day event coming up in September, which includes Australian rock legends Wolfmother.

Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

