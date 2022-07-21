Surf Beach RFS and Batemans Bay SES to share brand-new HQ

Batemans Bay SES and the Surf Beach RFS will soon share a headquarters in Surf Beach.
Construction will begin shortly on the new facility located next to the NSW Ambulance Station on Tallgums Way, providing easy access to George Bass Drive.
Batemans Bay's SES headquarters was destroyed in the 2019-20 bushfires and planning has been underway since to build a bigger and better shared facility with the Surf Beach Rural Fire Brigade.
A Eurobodalla Shire Council spokesperson said construction would get underway this month and start with clearing and earthworks.
"The facility has been designed to provide safe storage for vehicles and equipment, along with spaces for emergency response training and community awareness programs," they said.
"The buildings will also offer the latest in communications capabilities."
NSW SES Deputy Commissioner Corporate Services Damien Johnston said Batemans Bay members had been located in a temporary facility since the fires.
"The new headquarters will ensure our assets and resources are safe and ready to support the community of Batemans Bay," he said.
"The modern design incorporates input from local volunteers to ensure the facility meets the needs of the Eurobodalla community."
NSW SES Eurobodalla Local Commander Mike Day said the new facility would mean a lot to the volunteers, who had continued their critical work protecting the community.
"Our volunteers have played a crucial role during multiple floods and storms events. This new facility will provide a fit-for-purpose, modern facility for our training and emergency response," he said.
NSW RFS District Manager, Superintendent Angus Barnes said the Far South Coast RFS was "delighted to be partnering with the SES and the Council to deliver this important infrastructure for the community".
Council's Director of Infrastructure and Local Emergency Management Officer Warren Sharpe OAM explained councils were required to provide land for emergency services.
"Co-locating emergency services where possible makes obvious sense in terms of sharing facilities and ensuring rapid, coordinated responses," he said.
"This land in Surf Beach beside the NSW Ambulance headquarters was always the right place for a combined facility and the Council is very pleased to be able to make it available."
The project is co-funded by the NSW SES and NSW RFS, with contributions from Eurobodalla Council.
Planning continues for the regional emergency management precinct slated for Moruya, with Public Works Advisory engaged to identify appropriate land for an emergency operations centre and co-located emergency services.
