Golf NSW pitches in to help Moruya repair flood-damaged fairways

Golf NSW has announced a round of funding for courses around the state which were impacted by heavy rains and flooding in February.
Forty-one courses will receive assistance from the NSW Golf Club Flood Relief Fund, including Moruya Golf Club.
Facilities from the Far North Coast down to the Victorian border and west to Broken Hill impacted by the disaster will receive cheques ranging in value from $2500 to $7500 to assist in repairing damaged courses and club facilities.
Golf NSW and the NSW Golf Foundation established the fund in March and raised almost $200,000 with the help of Golf Australia and the Professional Golfers Association of Australia.
Josh Prowse, CEO of Moruya Golf Club, said the club would receive $7500 to help repair damaged fairways on the course.
"We've still got two fairways that are completely dug up," he said. "We've put main lines in which cost us $31,000, and we've got another $15,000 to spend on drainage for two fairways.
"Those sections of fairway have been out of use since February 23, so that money will go towards the payment for the drainage."
Mr Prowse said the number of golfers at Moruya had dropped since the flooding due to ongoing bad weather and the damage to the golf course.
"Our competition numbers are down between 35 and 40 per cent, and our green fees players are down between 60 and 70 per cent," he said.
"The course was closed for a period of time, and golf just isn't enjoyable when it's wet.
"Other courses in the region are a bit luckier than us because they drain naturally, but we're on a flood plain so we don't have the same drainage."
Stuart Fraser, CEO of Golf NSW, said it was gratifying to see the sport's peak bodies bond to help the very fabric of the game, club-level golf, get back on its feet.
"While the magnitude of damage suffered by many clubs was significant, it was gratifying to receive help from the national body, Golf Australia, and the Australian PGA," he said.
"We know these contributions will be vital for clubs as they begin recovery."
Mr Fraser added it was humbling to hear stories of the efforts of staff and members lending a hand to help clean up around their home course.
"Inundated clubhouses being brought back to normal, greens and bunkers repaired, bridges being rebuilt that were washed away, right down to the smaller things like garden beds being brought back to life, just show how committed our golfing community is to one another," he said.
