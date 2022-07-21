Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Golf NSW pitches in to help Moruya repair flood-damaged fairways

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated July 21 2022 - 6:54am, first published 4:09am
Moruya Golf Club has been hard at work on the fairways since the flooding in February and March, and now Golf NSW has chipped in $7,500.

Golf NSW has announced a round of funding for courses around the state which were impacted by heavy rains and flooding in February.

