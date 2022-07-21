'We don't need to suffer in silence': New business aims to ease strain on mental health services

The South Coast has been through a lot over the past three years.
The Black Summer bushfires, COVID-19, regular flooding, and the ongoing housing crisis mean mental-health services have never been more needed in the Eurobodalla Shire.
Jenni Bufalo saw 'the gap' in the market in Batemans Bay, and has opened a new counselling service in the town's CBD.
Ms Bufalo, the director of Journey Counselling and Life Skills in Queanbeyan and Batemans Bay, said services around the area were "at capacity".
"People need help now, not in six months time," she said. "Nobody's at fault here, but everyone is stretched to their limits.
"I had people, and a lot of younger people, driving from Batemans Bay to Queanbeyan to see us. That becomes a full-day task for either themselves or their parent.
"I've thought about starting something down here for a couple of years, and now I've decided to do it and see what happens.
"I have a house in the Bay, so it's like my second home, and I was there throughout the bushfires and saw the impact that had on the community first-hand."
Ms Bufalo said counselling services were important because it helped "validate" people's feelings.
"Counselling provides a safe place where a non-biased person will help you work through what you're feeling," she said.
"Once you have somebody sit down and listen to you, it validates whatever you're feeling and helps you get through it.
"You stop thinking that whatever you're going through is only happening to you or that you're being over-dramatic.
"People talk themselves out of counselling and sweep their issues under the rug, but it'll catch up eventually."
Journey Counselling won't have any age limits on their clientele, but Ms Bufalo had one demographic in mind when she spoke to the Bay Post.
"I worry about middle-aged people," she said. "Young people are quite open to counselling, they'll actively seek it out and be very open about what they're there for.
"Middle-aged people have grown up in a society where little boys were told to harden up and everyone was just told to get on with it.
"A lot of Australians pride themselves on that, but sometimes 'getting on with it' just means it catches up with you later.
"We don't need to suffer in silence - we may have been conditioned to think we have to, but we certainly don't, and there's people who you can come and talk to.
"A counsellors job isn't to give you the answers, but we will give you a difference perspective as to what is going on."
