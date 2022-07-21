Fancy sipping a gin and tonic distilled with local botanicals while looking over the Eurobodalla to the mountain ranges of Deua National Park and listening to the occasional sound of lions roaring?
That vision inspired siblings Kellie Plenty and Dean Abel, and Ms Plenty's husband Ben Plenty, to create Foxdog Distillery and Café.
"We all love a gin and tonic or a whiskey, so why not give that a crack?" Ms Plenty said.
"We want a place for locals and tourists to come where they can bring their family, have the kids in the play area, sit, have a drink, admire the view, taste some local gin and whiskey and grab a bite to eat."
Bay Post met Ms Plenty at the concrete slab footprint of the distillery a week before the structural steel beams would be erected and the Eurobodalla's first distillery would rise from the ground.
Foxdog Distillery is situated on 168 acre cattle farm Sunnyside Park west of Mogo on Tomakin Road. It shares a border with Mogo Wilderness Park, so the calls of animals in the distance carry through the air.
She hopes the venue will compliment the zoo and attract more tourists to the area.
"There are so many venues opening in our community and it is so fantastic," she said.
It was hoped construction on the distillery would begin before Christmas 2021, in time to open for Christmas 2022.
However, like many construction projects across the Eurobodalla, Foxdog struggled to source the essential building materials required, and the official first sod was turned February 7 this year.
Ms Plenty hopes the venue will be open early 2023, serving whiskeys and gins distilled on site and food to pair, as well as a tasting room and shop and children's outdoor space.
She would love Foxdog to inspire more would-be distillers to take up the craft, creating a spirits trail along the south coast.
"It is the trendy thing to do at the moment," she said.
Foxdog is a family owned and family run business, but it is also family-built: Mr Plenty is the builder, Mr Abel the carpenter.
Ms Plenty is excited to create a family friendly environment.
"We all have young children, so it is really family orientated," she said.
The name has special family significance, too.
Sunnyside Park owner and Kellie and Dean's father Robert Abel loves telling his five grandchildren yarns about the mysterious creature that lives in a secluded den on the far side of Sunnyside Park. The creature is nocturnal, roaming the hills only at night. Half dog, part fox, it is known - so the legend says - as a foxdog.
When choosing a name for their new distillery, Foxdog was the obvious choice for the family.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
