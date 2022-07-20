New round of grants for bushfire-affected communities on the Far South Coast

A new grant scheme targeting bushfire-affected communities along the Far South Coast is now open for submissions.
Anglicare's Bushfire Recovery Community Grants scheme launched last week for communities in the Bega Valley, Eurobodalla and Snowy Valleys regions.
The grants aim to support projects that "bring people together to build new skills and resilience", according to an Anglicare spokesperson.
"Application assessment will focus on the potential to promote community cohesion, preparedness, and capacity building," they said.
Bushfire Recovery Community Grants Coordinator for Anglicare NSW South NSW West & ACT, Radek Hruska, said that while the bushfires were over two years ago, the painful impacts were ongoing.
"Anglicare realises that many families and communities are still struggling and need support which is why we're so pleased to offer this grants initiative," he said.
"Our hope is that these funds will encourage the development of grass roots, community-led activities like workshops, training sessions, and events to improve mental health and wellbeing, enhance skills, and build resilience."
Grant amounts will range from $200 to $2000 and will be available until March 31, 2023, or until the funding is acquitted.
"Some innovative ideas include outdoor movie nights, senior surfing competitions and motorbike maintenance workshops," says Mr Hruska. "All you have to do is a have a heart for your community and a vision of how to bring people together, build knowledge or prepare for future disasters, and our bushfire recovery team can help you turn it into a project."
