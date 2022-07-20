Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

New round of grants for bushfire-affected communities on the Far South Coast

Updated July 20 2022 - 6:56am, first published 6:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New round of grants for bushfire-affected communities on the Far South Coast

A new grant scheme targeting bushfire-affected communities along the Far South Coast is now open for submissions.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.