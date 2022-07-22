100 Years Ago: Road to Bingie Bingie Point in top shape

All snippets taken from the Moruya Examiner of July 22, 1922 by the Moruya and District Historical Society.
THAT good and trusted maintenance man, Mr. C. Callaghan, is to be highly commended on the excellent condition in which he keeps the road leading from the main South Coast to Bingie Bingie Point, commonly called Manaro Point, owing to it being the point on which the steamer Manaro was wrecked over 40 years ago, and where the rusted remains of the coaster still rests.
Advertisement
MR. H. Lavis, jnr., has purchased Mr. W. J. Stephen's farm at the Burra, and has gone to reside at his new home. Mr. A. Luck has moved from Moggendoura to the farm at Kiora vacated by Mr. Lavis.
THE parishioners of St. John's Church have set apart Saturday next, 29th inst., as Arbor Day for the purpose of planting an avenue of Moreton Bay and other trees from the main entrance in Page Street to the Church.
The health of Mr. Roger Heffernan, of Yarragee, caused his family considerable anxiety during the week, but the latest report states there is a slight change for the better.
JUST before going to press the death of Mrs. J. Veitch, of Milton and late of Mogo, was reported, but no particulars are to hand. Mrs. Veitch was the mother of Mrs. A. Sebbens whose demise took place only three months ago.
A pleasant afternoon was spent at "Newstead View" on Tuesday, 11th instant, when a few friends met to tender Mr. and Mrs. Jenner all good wishes on their Golden Wedding Day. Several valued gifts, congratulatory telegrams and letters were received. Mr. and Mrs. Jenner have seven children and 17 grand-children living.
WE are pleased to note, and we feel sure that the enthusiasts in the piscatorial art will be delighted to hear that Mr. Uno Kosonen, who has taken up land on Broulee Island, intends to cater for tourists and local visitors to that lovely harbor by keeping on hand for hire tents, boats, fishing tackle, etc. It is Mr. Kosonen's intention later on to try and make the road trafficable for motor cars. Mr. Kosonen is at present supplying shell-grit, of which there are tons on the island, to Sydney firms for use in making concrete.
PERSONAL AND OTHERWISE. - There are rumors that there is a possibility of the Nerrigundah Police Station being removed to Bodalla.
Miss Shinfield of Cadgee School, has been sent to Kianga School to take charge during the absence of Mr. Grant, who is ill.
Moruya Cottage Hospital: Matron's report showed number of patients remaining in Hospital on 31st May as five. Admitted since last report nil. Total treated - discharged recovered 4; relieved 1; remaining in hospital 30th June nil. Moved by Rev. G. A. Sanders, seconded by C. Johnson, that we purchase a petrol lamp for the operating room. Carried.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.