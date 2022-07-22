100 Years Ago: Road to Bingie Bingie Point in top shape

WE are pleased to note, and we feel sure that the enthusiasts in the piscatorial art will be delighted to hear that Mr. Uno Kosonen, who has taken up land on Broulee Island, intends to cater for tourists and local visitors to that lovely harbor by keeping on hand for hire tents, boats, fishing tackle, etc. It is Mr. Kosonen's intention later on to try and make the road trafficable for motor cars. Mr. Kosonen is at present supplying shell-grit, of which there are tons on the island, to Sydney firms for use in making concrete.