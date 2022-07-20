Batemans Bay headspace is one of 57 centres across Australia to benefit from a Federal Government announcement to increase funding to mental health support services for young people.
Assistant Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention Emma McBride announced the $44 million of federal funding at a visit to Batemans Bay headspace on July 20.
Advertisement
Batemans Bay headspace will received $1.2 million over three years through the announcement, to enhance the mental health workforce at the centre.
Centre manager Paul Spooner said the funding would enable headspace to employ more counsellors to reduce wait times for services and to pioneer new initiatives such as group sessions.
READ MORE:
Most people can get an initial appointment within three days of walking in to the headspace office in Batemans Bay, however booking a follow-up appointment with a psychologist or counsellor can have a waiting time of three to four months.
There are currently 71 people on the waitlist at the centre.
"This funding will enable us to employ more staff to shorten - and hopefully halve - that wait time," Mr Spooner said.
"It means young people are being better serviced in the community."
Gilmore MP Fiona Phillips said demand for mental health support was at an all-time high across Australia.
The centre currently has 30 available sessions per week - 1500 per year - servicing young people aged 12 to 25 from an area extending from Moruya to Ulladulla.
They have a psychologist stationed at Ulladulla, with hopes to support schools in the southern Shoalhaven too. Mr Spooner wants to open an outreach centre in Moruya later this year.
His goal is for headspace to be as accessible for young people as possible.
"There is an inequality in the mental health system," Mr Spooner said, "where if you've got the money, then you can go and buy your time with a psychologist.
"Young people can't do that.
"The beauty of headspace is it is free."
Ms McBride said young people were disproportionately effected by anxiety after COVID and the bushfires.
"To know there is a center here they can get to when they need to - it is critically important," Ms McBride said.
Advertisement
When Narooma's Jack Golding suffered poor mental health, he struggled to find support or a helpful community.
"I was going through a really bad place and I just didn't understand why it was so hard to get help," Mr Golding said.
He said finding out about headspace was amazing, and exactly what he needed.
"It's so easy to just walk in and talk to someone," he said.
He is now a member of the youth reference group, helping the centre appeal to young people and making them feel welcome.
Advertisement
He is excited the funding will enable the centre to help more people.
"It is going to be so good to see more people around and using the center," he said.
The funding is being provided under the headspace Demand Management and Enhancement Grant Opportunity.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.