Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Extra funding sees bushfire support service extended into the new year

Updated July 19 2022 - 7:04am, first published 5:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eurobodalla Bushfire Recovery Support Service coordinator Jane Robertson with team members Judith and Mikaela. Extended funding from Resilience NSW means the service will continue operating until January 2023.

Eurobodalla's Bushfire Recovery Support Service will continue until the end of January 2023 thanks to extended funding from Resilience NSW.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.