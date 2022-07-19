Extra funding sees bushfire support service extended into the new year

Eurobodalla's Bushfire Recovery Support Service will continue until the end of January 2023 thanks to extended funding from Resilience NSW.
Service coordinator Jane Robertson said many people still required support even two years after the bushfires, and she had heard of residents yet to contact the service who may benefit from case management support.
"We know people are exhausted from making decisions and are in financial and relationship stress," she said.
"Having a one-on-one case manager can provide a much-needed sounding board and reliable information.
"You're not alone and you don't need to struggle on your own. Our case managers can help with applying for financial assistance, work with you on decisions about rebuilding or staying in the area, and refer you to tailored mental health and other recovery support services."
Ms Robertson said the service was aware some people hadn't been able to face the clean-up yet, and in a first for a recovery service, they had obtained approval and funding from Resilience NSW to coordinate clean-up for those who still need it.
"We'll soon be calling for quotes from qualified local trades to do a range of clean-up work," she said.
"While many impacted residents completed their clean-up with NSW Government support soon after the fires, there are still people who haven't been able to face that.
This funding, a first for a recovery service, means we can now help eligible people clean-up their properties, get them re-fenced, re-create their garden, or feel safe with burnt materials finally cleared away. The funding is limited, so priority will go to those who need it most."
Ms Robertson explained recovery service had been reduced to three case managers to reflect the reduced case load, but there is capacity to take on new clients.
"We know the pandemic has further isolated people and we can help people reconnect socially with their community. Please drop by the service or call us. Your confidentially will be respected at all times."
The Eurobodalla Bushfire Recovery Support Service is located at 46 Vulcan Street, Moruya, on the highway near the pharmacy.
