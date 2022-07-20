Devils delight against Sharks in semifinal rematch

Narooma Devils have stormed home for their second win of the season against Moruya Sharks at Bill Smyth Oval in round 11 of the Group 16 competition on July 17.
The Sharks took an early lead eight minutes in, after Moruya captain and coach Hayden Diggins scored a runaway try against the flow of play.
However the Devils clawed back three tries in the first half to be leading 16-6 at half time.
While Diggins scored another try in the 54th minute, it mattered little, with the Devils powering home to a 28-10 victory.
Devils fullback Ryan Norris was their player of the match, with a try and four successful conversions.
The two sides met in the 2021 semifinal, where Narooma were victorious, and earlier this season - where Moruya walked away 24-4 winners against the Devils in round two of the competition in May.
Moruya sit bottom of the table with four points and just one win; Narooma sit seventh on the table with six points. Both sides have struggled to field full squads for most games during the season.
Narooma has been forced to forfeit two games.
Devils club scorer Bob Burnside said 2022 was a rebuilding season for Narooma after losing some key players at the end of 2021.
Diggins said Moruya had been struggling for numbers all year, and had not had a full squad since round three.
He was proud the Sharks had continued to fight throughout the season.
"They have shown unbelievable tikker and courage to show up each week," he said.
"I couldn't be more proud of the boys."
With three rounds left in the season, Moruya have a bye in round 12, then face Bombala and Bega - currently the top two teams on the table - to finish the season.
However, Diggins is hopeful the week rest because of the bye will help his team for their final two fixtures.
"I think we have an upset in us," he said.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
