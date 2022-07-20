Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Devils delight against Sharks in semifinal rematch

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated July 20 2022 - 6:55am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moruya Sharks lining up against the Narooma Devils at Ben Smyth Oval. They stood for a minute silence in rememberance of Jan Rose Picture: narooma.devils

Narooma Devils have stormed home for their second win of the season against Moruya Sharks at Bill Smyth Oval in round 11 of the Group 16 competition on July 17.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Tugwell

James Tugwell

Journalist

James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.