When a single elderly person is rushed to hospital, or a victim of domestic abuse flees their home, what happens to their pet?
If they live in Bega Valley or Eurobodalla, chances are the animals go to Cobargo where Rob and Cindy Jory take care of animals with nowhere else to go.
Too often the Bega and Moruya hospitals, the Bega Women's Refuge or Batemans Bay Community Justice Centre ring the Jorys because animals need emergency accommodation.
The couple also works closely with the Animal Welfare League, RSPCA and other animal welfare organisations.
They have a particular love for big breed dogs like Great Danes.
While Rob worked as a policeman in Bermagui, Cindy took in one and then two Great Dane rescue dogs. They went on holiday to Newcastle and came back with a third dog as its owner could no longer care for it.
They took in dogs that were going to be euthanised. They had them examined by a vet and desexed to improve the animals' chances of being rehomed.
In 2018 Cindy had the idea of building boarding kennels on their property in Cobargo.
"By that time we needed them," Rob said. "We had taken so many animals in."
Some were "failed rescues" because no-one else would take them. For example, two dogs that were allergic to grass and needed life-long medication stayed with the couple permanently.
"People would contact us and it was word of mouth," Cindy said. "It blossomed from there."
Hospitals began contacting them when elderly people were admitted. The couple collected the animals and looked after them until their owners were back home.
They have taken in animals from homeless people living in their cars and from victims of domestic violence.
Rob said one woman had to leave the family home straight away, but would not leave without her dog.
"The women's refuge could not help her until she had somewhere for the dog to go," he said. The dog stayed in Cobargo for four months.
During the bushfires the couple had some 14 dogs in the house, nine cats and about 15 dogs in the kennels.
To accommodate all the animals during that time, Cindy said the aviary become a cattery and the laundry became an aviary.
The couple work 15 hours a day, feeding and caring for the animals.
Rob said they help anyone in hard times.
"We do it because we love it."
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
