Bega, Bombala continue to show dominance as Bay Tigers edge towards the finals

Bombala has comfortably held its spot at the top of the Group 16 rugby league ladder with a 48-10 victory over the Snowy River Bears.
In the round 11 game played on Saturday, the Blue Heelers hosted their high country neighbours in what was a relatively lopsided affair.
Snowy River managed two tries in the first half to Bombala's three. However the second half was all one-way traffic, the home team crossing six more times.
Advertisement
Winger William Roberts scored three tries and Alexander Rosten's kicking boot was on target for six of nine conversions.
Meanwhile the Bega Roosters continue to peck at the heels of the competition leader, comfortably home against Merimbula-Pambula 58-10 on Sunday afternoon.
Captain-coach Cameron Vazzoler led from the front, scoring four tries and slotting home six conversions in the dominant performance.
In the weekend's other first grade games, Narooma outplayed Moruya 28-10, while Batemans Bay had the goods against Tathra, 38-8.
The Sea Eagles were able to reverse their fortune in reserve grade, winning 36-16 over the northern Tigers.
Meanwhile, Bega's reserve grade defeated Merimbula-Pambula 26-10 and Bombala was too good for Snowy River 40-22.
In the ladies league tag, Bombala again had it all over its visitors, defeating the Bears 54-0.
In Sunday's games, the Bega Chicks made it three from three for the home side, defeating Merimbula-Pambula 22-4, while the much-improved Tathra Sea Eagles moved into second place on the league tag ladder with a 34-0 win over Batemans Bay.
Eden's Tigresses won against the Narooma home side 18-6.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.