It has been a big season for the teams of the South Coast Monaro Rugby Union competition, with the most important games right around the corner as the top teams look to lock in their focus on the championship.
Last weekend saw just two games go ahead with the Crookwell Dogs having the bye, and the Taralga Tigers having to unfortunately forfeit due to a lengthy list of player injuries and unavailability.
As a result of the forfeit, the Bungendore Mudchooks automatically win and will finish the 2022 regular season undefeated as they look to continue that streak into the most important rounds of the year.
Jindabyne will continue their hot streak heading into the quarter-finals next weekend, after they were able to dispatch the then second seed Hall Bushrangers last Saturday.
It was a tightly contested match to start with, as both of the talented sides brought their a-game for what had been an anticipated clash.
At the end of the first half it was a neck and neck game as the scores were practically even. It was a tale of two-halves however as the Bushpigs put their best foot forward in the final forty minutes.
Jindabyne played one of their most complete second-halfs of the season, as they were able to send the shellshocked Bushrangers packing, with the final score rounding out to 65-33.
With this win the Bushpigs jumped Hall to move to second place to close out the regular season., while the Bushrangers drop to third.
In the second match of the weekend the Cooma Red Devils were able to end their season on a high note, while the Batemans Bay Boars were just happy to finish what has been a tough 2022.
The Red Devils came out firing from the first whistle as they waltzed to a crushing 68-0 victory over the Boars.
Cooma's strong play was spearheaded by rampaging Fijian centre Malakai Seru who ran riot all game on route to scoring a total of six converted tries, as he secured a personal tally of 42 points.
The Red Devils remain in fifth position, while the Boars sit in last place.
Next weekend will see one of the biggest rounds of the season take place, stay tuned.
SEASON STANDINGS:
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au
