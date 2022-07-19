Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Bushpigs and Red Devils win the weekend in South Coast Monaro Rugby

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated July 19 2022 - 3:19am, first published 3:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A dynamite victory for the Red Devils. Picture: PRECIOUS PICTURES

It has been a big season for the teams of the South Coast Monaro Rugby Union competition, with the most important games right around the corner as the top teams look to lock in their focus on the championship.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.