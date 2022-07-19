Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tickets now available for River of Art's 'dramatic' main show

Updated July 19 2022 - 7:03am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luminous: Art After Dark will be the main event at this year's River of Art Festival.

The annual River of Art Festival is just two months away, and tickets are now on sale for the headline event in Moruya.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.