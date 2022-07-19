Tickets now available for River of Art's 'dramatic' main show

The annual River of Art Festival is just two months away, and tickets are now on sale for the headline event in Moruya.
Luminous: Art After Dark will take place at Moruya's Riverside Park on Saturday, September 24, between 4pm and 9pm, and will feature an "internationally recognised light and laser show set to music with vivid colours and imagery erupting over the beautiful Moruya River".
"The dramatic laser show is a collaboration between River of Art, Melbourne based international artists Genius Laser and Eurobodalla's own artist and award-winning animator Duncan Irving - Dunk0tron," a River of Art spokesperson said.
"Festivities will be complemented by an artisans and local produce marketplace, performing artists and street performers, live bands across two stages, and themed feature lights throughout the parkland."
The lead music act for Luminous is Dom Turner, performing with his new band The Rural Blues Project. Dom is a multi-award-winning Australian blues artist and guitarist, and lead vocalist and founding member of the iconic Australian blues group Backsliders.
"We're thrilled to announce also that international jazz legend Vince Jones and his band will play at the Yuin Theatre, Bay Pavilions in Batemans Bay on Friday, September 23," River of Art chair, Leanne Joyce, said.
"After two years of COVID-19 lockdowns and uncertainty, are delighted to present such major artists. Over the coming weeks we'll be launching a packed Festival Program featuring major artists, music and cabaret, exhibitions, workshops and open studios.
"We encourage people to get their Luminous tickets early, and visitors should book accommodation to ensure you can enjoy the best of the NSW South Coast this Spring."
Luminous: Art After Dark will cost $20 for adults and children under the age of 16 are free.
There will also be a 'Luminous Lounge' ticket available for $150 which includes access to a marquee, a private bar, entertainment, and catering.
Tickets can be purchased here.
