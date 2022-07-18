Bay Post-Moruya Examiner

Mailbox - July 18: Letters to the editor

Updated July 19 2022 - 12:00am, first published July 18 2022 - 10:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pic of the week: North Broulee Beach provides a stunning vision. Photo by James Tugwell

Teachers deserve more

Our teachers have been holding up the educational system for too long, they should be given the respect and acknowledgment of their essential value by the government with higher pay, appropriate and realistic relief time and broad-scale increase in funding of our public school systems.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.