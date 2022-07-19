Equine specialist Holly Ohlson always knew there was something special about horses.
She has been brushing them, training them, riding them, patting them, cleaning them, feeding them and teaching others all of the above for her entire working life.
Advertisement
She always knew horses to be a reassuring non-anxious presence - a soul mate and loyal friend.
It came as no surprise to her when she stumbled upon a book exploring the science of how horses could help people.
In the 14 years since then, she has been running equine therapy sessions across Australia and, for the last four years, in the Eurobodalla.
Ms Ohlson works with mental health social worker Janelle White to run Horse Sense for Humans - a pioneering, evidenced-based equine therapy program operating out of Mogendoura Farm for residents across the Eurobodalla.
The pairing of equine specialist and mental health professional is important, Ms Ohlson said, to create a safe space for both humans and horses, and to facilitate the interaction between the two.
"I had known for a long time that working with horses brought something more than just riding a horse," Ms Ohlson said.
Research has revealed while interacting with a horse, a human's heartbeat will synchronise with the horse's. It is just one example of the power of horses.
"Equine therapy is very, very different to traditional therapy," she said.
Equine therapy has roots in antiquity, but has been establishing a rapidly growing scientific research backing since the 1990s.
All sessions look very different, but are united in working with the horse as an emotionally safe way to engage in conversation and self-reflection.
READ MORE:
Clients are given activities they have to do with horses, designed to help them learn more about themselves and how they relate to others.
Ms Ohlson gave the example of a client building an obstacle course for the horse to navigate, where the obstacles are synonymous for struggles in their own life. Watching the horse maneuver the course offers an indirect insight into how the client thinks and feels about their life.
It helps clients to self-reflect and learn for themselves.
"When you learn something for yourself - when you self-reflect and figure it out - rather than people telling you, it sticks better," Ms Ohlson said.
A large part of equine therapy is building a relationship with a horse - a process not dissimilar to maintaining relationships with other humans, according to Ms Ohlson.
Advertisement
Horses have different personalities and offer clients an alternative way of looking at their lives and their problems. They may see traits in a horse they identify with individuals in their life, but the distance of the horse makes reflection more emotionally safe.
Horses have natural instincts developed through their time in the wild, giving them an incredible sense of reading mood and character, according to Ms Ohlson.
If a client is burdened by their doubts and anxieties, the horse may be distant, or remain in a far corner of the paddock.
"You have to leave all your problems at the gate," Ms Ohlson said, "because your horse will know."
Rather than being told to change, or discussing their issues, Ms Ohlson said clients saw how their actions were effecting the horse, and took it on themselves to change.
She said her clients learnt communication, self-control, accountability, flexibility, independence and problem solving and developed self-esteem.
Advertisement
"We get results where the client has been stuck for a very long time," she said.
Ms Ohlson had one client who was experiencing domestic violence in their relationship. She was terrified of horses, but was determined to try equine therapy. She used the sessions to address her issues and began gaining confidence in herself, and her ability to build a relationship with the horse.
Within five sessions, the client had left her violent partner for the first time, and was beginning a positive life of her own.
READ MORE:
"When she came back five months later she looked like a different person - full of confidence and glowing," Ms Ohlson said.
Advertisement
"We see huge transformations like this all the time."
Another client was a young school-refusing boy who had been working with psychologists for two years unsuccessfully.
After three sessions with horses, he returned to school.
"The pony he liked showed him he could do it," Ms Ohlson said.
"It is really, really powerful.
"Just being in the presence of a horse changes them - makes them less anxious."
Advertisement
Ms Ohlson said equine therapy was not for everyone, and could be used in conjunction with normal therapy sessions.
"Talk therapy in an office works for a lot of people," she said, "but for some it doesn't... sometimes just being out in nature gives them the opportunity to heal."
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.