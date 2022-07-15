A seven-year-old Eurobodalla cross-country runner will face off against the best athletes two years her superior at the state championships next week.
Surfside's Beatrix Fleming will travel to Eastern Creek to compete in the NSWPSSA - NSW All Schools Cross Country - Championships on July 22.
"I already know the track and where to go and what to do, so that will be helpful," Ms Fleming said.
There is no under sevens category, so Ms Fleming will be racing against girls two years older in the under nines event, running two kilometres.
Ms Fleming said she wasn't phased by the prospect of competing against older girls - she is used to training with her nine year old sister.
The year two student only took up running this year, but can be found training nearly every day - along Surfside Beach, sprinting up nearby hills or running laps of the local oval.
Every Saturday morning, she participates in the Batemans Bay Park Run.
Taking up running so easily was possible because of Ms Fleming's already energetic lifestyle: she plays tennis, soccer, netball and swimming. She said her diversity of sport would be an advantage in the race.
"The older girls probably don't do as many sports as me," she said.
St Bernard's Primary School, Batehaven has not had a student reach the NSW championships for more than 20 years.
There is no under nines national event, and so the state event is the highest level Ms Fleming can achieve until she is 10.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
