A new take on what 'club food' looks like in the Shire

Club Tomakin's new eatery, The Patch, opened last Friday, July 8, providing a revamped dining experience for the popular club.
I was fortunate to be invited for a meal on the first Saturday, so my wife and I bundled our two-year-old into the car for a (rare) lunch date.
The first thing I noticed walking in was the bright new interior. The mixture of whites, blues, and light browns gives the dining area a feel of being nice while also being laidback. It certainly doesn't try to be too fancy.
The outdoor area has been redone as well, and while we didn't sit outside, it looked (from a distance) to be a place I'd like to enjoy on a sunny day in the future.
The Patch had marketed itself in the lead up to its opening on how much local produce it would use, and that was evident in the seafood options available. The starter menu includes Clyde River Oysters and a 'Eurobodalla tasting board', while 'local market fish' stood out on the main menu.
The drinks menu also features local options. The two tap beers available at Harry's Bar are from Broulee Brewing, cans are available from Bentspoke (Canberra) and Southern Highlands brewing, and North of Eden gin also features heavily on the menu. For wine lovers, there are two wines from the Rusty Fig Winery near Cobargo.
If you're like me and love gin, you'll be in your element at The Patch. There is a gin flight featuring three gins from North of Eden, and a list of nine other gins available in a 'gin balloon' (essentially a gin and tonic).
Neither my wife or I had any complaints about the food. My wife had a bread and dip platter, while I had the Calabrese pizza. We also shared a serve of truffle fries that my notoriously picky daughter loved.
I would be remiss, however, to mention the food and drink without mentioning the price. The Patch provides a more upmarket dining experience with price-points for differing budgets.
The starters begin at $9 for olives and are between $16 and $24 for the other options. The aforementioned bread-and-dip platter is $20, and the Eurobodalla tasting board will cost you $28.
Pizzas are between $22 and $28, mains start at $24 and go up $44 for a steak, and a dessert will cost you at least $15.
For drinks, a cocktail averages between $17 and $20, and the gin balloons start at $12 and go up to $16.
The food was very nice - both my wife and I thoroughly enjoyed our meals.
It felt like The Patch knew exactly what it was trying to be, exactly who it was trying to target, and didn't try to be something it wasn't. It's certainly worth a try if you're wanting somewhere new for your weekend date night.
