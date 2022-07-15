Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Opinion

A new take on what 'club food' looks like in the Shire

Joel Erickson
By Joel Erickson
Updated July 15 2022 - 5:20am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A new take on what 'club food' looks like in the Shire

Club Tomakin's new eatery, The Patch, opened last Friday, July 8, providing a revamped dining experience for the popular club.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Erickson

Joel Erickson

Senior Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.