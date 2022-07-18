What's on in the Eurobodalla this week?

NBN 101 - For Seniors
NBN Batemans Bay Community Hub
Want to learn about the NBN and internet? Masterclasses are an opportunity for you to have your questions answered and experience the benefits of the NBN access network. Attendees will learn what to expect from the NBN access network, discover what technology is available for you and understand how to connect to the internet. This free class takes place on July 21, 2.30pm to 3.30pm.
Storytime
Narooma Library
Storytime at Narooma Library is lots of fun for kids these school holidays. Read stories, sing songs, play games and make crafts. Storytimes at Narooma Libaray are held every Thursday during the school term and cater for preschool children and their carers. Each session is free and lasts approximately one hour. Numbers are limited, so book quick. Storytime will be held outdoors (weather permitting) and begins promptly at 10.30am. This fun session takes place on July 21.
Edward Road Market Place
Edward Road, Batehaven
Edward Road Market Place brings together a diverse range of locally grown fresh fruit and vegetables, baked goods, outstanding art, fresh flowers, quality handmade items along with a variety of collectables. Their tacos and coffee can't be beaten. Come along and enjoy what is on offer and sit and relax amongst the plants that are for sale. Listen to buskers, buy some local handcrafted goods and enjoy this high vibe cooperative endeavour. This fun day starts at 9.00am to 2.00pm, July 22.
Tilba Valley Winery Live Music
Tilba Valley Winery
Free live music every Saturday and Sunday year round in a beautiful open setting looking over Corunna Lake and the Tilba Valley vineyard. Lunch available as well as wines and beers brewd onsite. Want to take your friends of family somewhere for a treat? This has you covered. This event takes place July 24 from 12:00pm.
Master your make up
Surf Beach Holiday Park
Learn make up from an artist with over 30 years experience in the beauty industry. They will share their knowledge to help you create your desired every day flawless makeup look. This informative class takes place July 24 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm.
Moruya Country Market
Riverside Park, Moruya
The Moruya Country Market is a vibrant market held every Saturday morning on the banks of the stunning Moruya River. There is something for everyone with over 140 stallholders.
Tom McGann is a reporter at the South Coast Register. Have a story? Let me know at tom.mcgann@austcommunitymedia.com.au
