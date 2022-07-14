Man on a mission to cross the country for dementia support

A South Australian man cycling from Perth to Sydney to raise money for dementia support will pass through the Far South Coast this weekend.
Nicholas Tremaine, a 31-year-old from Kangaroo Island, has spent 40 days on the road so far on his 8300-kilometre trip, and was planning to stay in Mallacoota on the night of Thursday, July 14.
A fundraiser on the Dementia Australia website has so far raised $8970, just over a dollar for each kilometre Nicholas has ridden.
Mr Tremaine said he was inspired to do the trip after watching friends go on 'bikepacking' trips.
"The cycling idea sparked during COVID," he said.
"I saw a few friends going off doing bikepacking trips, and I've always enjoyed cycling - I thought it would be a fun thing to do.
"As much as I'd love to do something like this overseas, I thought I should practice in Australia first.
"I was at tennis one day when someone suggested I should do it for charity."
Mr Tremain's mother was diagnosed with dementia two years ago, and was moved into fulltime care last year.
"Before being diagnosed, my mother was a very active member of the community, volunteering for many community groups and putting up her hand where needed to get any job done," Mr Tremaine said on his Facebook Page.
"I'm doing this for people living with dementia, the families who take care of them, and the medical staff who work in homes and hospitals to take care of people."
Forty days in, Mr Tremaine said the trip to Mallacoota may have been the toughest day yet.
"I would say today has been the hardest day both mentally and physically," he said. "I'm starting to hit these big hills which take their toll on the body, and then it starts to psych you out.
"The Nullarbor was tough as well, it always felt like a slight incline which messed with my head."
Mr Tremaine will cross the NSW border on Friday, July 15, where he will make his way through Eden, Merimbula, Tathra, Bermagui and Mystery Bay.
He will then make his way up the rest of the coast, through Batemans Bay, Ulladulla, Nowra and Wollongong before making it to Sydney on Sunday, July 17, what would be Day 44 of the trip.
"At this stage I'm on track to arrive in Sydney on Sunday night," he said. "Dementia Australia and Sydney Council have plans to set up an arch for me on Monday morning, but if that doesn't go to plan, the team from Dementia Australia will still be there to meet me."
When his trip is all over, Nicholas plans to returning to KI but he has the dream of attending the Tour de France next year as a spectator where you can ride sections of that prestigious race.
