Water pressure may change next week due to water reservoir works

Updated July 14 2022 - 6:56am, first published 6:20am
Catalina Water Reservoir will be drained this Sunday for maintenance works.

Some houses and businesses in the Batemans Bay area might notice a change in their water pressure from this Sunday due to works on a local reservoir.

