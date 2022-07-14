Water pressure may change next week due to water reservoir works

Some houses and businesses in the Batemans Bay area might notice a change in their water pressure from this Sunday due to works on a local reservoir.
Eurobodalla Shire Council said the water reservoir at Catalina would need to be drained for maintenance work from Sunday, July 17, to Friday, July 22.
"Properties in Batemans Bay, Batehaven, Catalina, Surfside, and parts of Long Beach will be supplied with water from an alternate reservoir until the work is complete," a coucil spokesperson said.
"There will be no loss of water supply, but the Council advises residents and businesses they may notice a change in water pressure for the week."
