Are you a former member of the Narooma Devils?
The club is inviting former members to celebrate the rugby league club's 90 years and share some memories on Friday, July 29.
Advertisement
Current club members reckon that "hundreds, it not thousands, of local men, and more lately women, have played for the fabulous Red and White jersey of Narooma".
Owing to the arduous trips over the primitive roads between towns, there were no real competitions in the early days.
Most matches were yearly affairs where a perpetual shield was played against neighbouring towns. Most of the town would travel to watch and make a weekend of it with a dance on the Saturday night.
According the club's collective memory, Narooma likely joined the Far South Coast competition after WWII.
The 1950s were the club's glory years. Its first recorded premierships were in 1951 and 1952, each time defeating Bega Rovers.
The team regarded as the club's best ever won the premiership again in 1955. It defeated Batemans Bay 10-0.
The name Devils was first used in 1976 when club secretary Les Wharton decided the team needed a logo with a bit of fire. It has stuck ever since.
The Devils went on to win premierships in 1999, 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2013. The club also won the state-wide Clayton Cup for the best performing team in 2005.
The 90-year celebration will be held at Club Narooma, the Devils' major sponsor. Tickets are available from Club Narooma reception.
The $50 ticket includes a DJ and a buffet dinner. Tickets are limited so get in early to join what promises to be a memorable get-together.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.