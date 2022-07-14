Youthful voices bring passion to storytelling

This week I wanted to share with you something pretty exciting that's been happening in our newsrooms across our Australian Community Media network.
As you will know, here at the Bay Post we've been covering the issue of homelessness, spiralling rents and the lack of safe and affordable housing in our area through our Home Truths campaign.
At ACM we have journalists working right across the country. Many of them are young reporters who have relocated to our towns to gain that all important 'foot in the door' to a journalism career.
And while they get a start in their dream job, we get their energy, their talent and their 'can-do attitude'. We feel lucky to have them.
But when it comes to the housing crisis, we began to realise that while we as editors were talking about it, our young reporters were actually living it.
Many of you may have read stories by journalist Grace Crivellaro. Grace has shared her lived experience of struggling to put a roof over her head in a red-hot Shoalhaven/Illawarra rental market. In fact, she has been asked by landlords to vacate four times in the last two years.
Grace says this goes to show homelessness can happen to anyone.
"I've spoken to essential workers, nurses who are living in the backs of their cars, who cannot find an affordable rental," she said.
"The reality that Australians are facing is not OK. Housing should be a basic human right and we should all be screaming from the rafters about it."
Grace has joined a group of her peers from across ACM who have come together to tell the story of the housing crisis through the lens of their own experiences.
The result is a compelling package of stories, and one that brings us heartbreaking interviews with people who bravely share their struggles with homelessness.
We invite you to dip into Young and Regional: Find me a Home at https://www.batemansbaypost.com.au/news/young-and-regional to explore these stories - stories told in a unique way by young and passionate voices. They are voices we simply don't listen to enough.
As always, we would love to hear your feedback too.
Jackie Meyers
Editor
