Two impeccably trained pooches stole the show - and children's hearts - when they visited Narooma Library.
Emma, an assistance dog, and Trixi, a rescue dog, were accompanied by instructors from Eurobodalla Canine Club, Cathy Mason and Carol Low on Thursday, July 14.
Ms Mason and Ms Low talked to the children about some basics about approaching dogs and training and caring for them.
Trixi demonstrated why people say "never work with animals and children". Each time Ms Low let her off the lead, she ran away to explore her unfamiliar surroundings. She behaved exactly like the dogs on TV show The Dog House Australia do when they are taken to meet a new family at the shelter.
Trixi is also proof that you are never too old to learn. Ms Low took seven-year old Trixi in when she was three and half years old, and started training her when she was four years old. Trixi has since won several ribbons and prizes.
Assistance dog Emma turns three years old next month. Her training started when she was just a few weeks old. While very well-behaved when Ms Mason told her to be, she loved being off the lead to interact with the children. Emma was clearly very happy with all the attention and pats.
After meeting Emma and Trixi and their instructors, the children did a craft class. They made doggy lolly jars by cutting out shapes in the face of a dog's face, ears and legs and attaching them to plastic jars.
It was the last event in Narooma Library's program of activities for children during the school holidays.
Eurobodalla Canine Club promotes dog training and trialling. You can join them for training, games and prizes at Moruya Showground at 7.30pm on Wednesdays.
Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.
