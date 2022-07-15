Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Katungal NAIDOC awards celebrate Aboriginal contributions to all of society

By James Tugwell
Updated July 15 2022 - 2:31am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aunty Dorie Moore, Lorraine Naylor and Lynette Goodwin cutting a cake at the Katungal NAIDOC 2022 awards night. Picture: supplied

In the spirit of NAIDOC week, Katungal Aboriginal Medical Services held their awards night, celebrating all aspects of Indigenous culture.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.