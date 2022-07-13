Regenerate Roadtrip: Exciting arts project released for Sapphire Coast

A new creative project dubbed Regeneration Roadtrip has been launched for the Sapphire Coast, with a special focus on promoting community wellbeing and social recovery after the Black Summer Fires.
Regeneration Roadtrip artist and creative team member, Joan Cornish said the project was focused on healing and re-developing people's connections with each other and the land.
Advertisement
"Rather than focusing on what was lost, the project will unearth and celebrate the deep connection between the people and the landscapes, animals and plants of this special region," Ms Cornish said.
Regeneration Roadtrip will feature a series of free creative workshops and events for people to take part in, with the first lot happening in Tathra and Towamba in July, 2022.
The workshops and events will be led by a team of local artists, with the aim of encouraging people to "slow-down, stop and re-connect" to their local natural places.
Members of the creative team included: Louise Morris, Judith Nangala Crispin, Michael Simic, Stephen Harrison, Joan Cornish, Matt Scott, Warren Ngarrae Foster and Paul Girrawah House.
To find out more on each creative member involved visit the Navigate Arts website page for the project, which you can access here.
The first workshop of the project is called Drifting and will be lead by artist and RFS member Kathleen McCann
Drifting will be hosted at the Lion's Park in Tathra on Sunday July 17 from 10am to 4pm and is free for all ages.
The workshop will encourage participants to get creative in making a community installation focused around what people's connection to Mogareeka Inlet is.
The next Regeneration Roadtrip event dubbed Songs of Renewal will be hosted at Towamba Hall on July 31 from 10am to 4pm.
Songs of Renewal will include a community concert hosted out of Sam's Caravan, featuring Far South Coast musicians.
Regeneration Roadtrip Project producer, Louise Morris said the community concert was going to be a "wonderful day".
"[The event] will be a coming together of local musicians and storytellers with MC and Regeneration Roadtrip Soundtrack producer Michael Simic, supported and recorded by our beloved Sam Martin," Ms Morris said.
Songs and Renewal will also offer a range of art making activities for all as well as encourage people to come together to celebrate stories, songs and talents.
Advertisement
"Towamba locals and surrounding communities are invited to come along and contribute in any way they like or just come down to enjoy an awesome day out at the Towamba Hall," Ms Morris said.
The Regeneration Roadtrip experience will travel from the ACT, through Braidwood via Batemans Bay to the Far South Coast in Eden and back inland during the Spring School Holidays in September 2022.
In consultation with local communities, artworks and interactive experiences will be installed along the route accompanied by a downloadable soundtrack of songs and stories which focus on connecting with Country.
The regeneration Roadtrip project will highlight Indigenous perspectives on what Country needs and invite deeper listening between participants artists, community members and Indigenous artists and voices.
The project will also highlight the importance of landscape and ecology in the lives of locals that is ongoing, both prior to, and after the fires.
Advertisement
Regeneration Roadtrip presented by Navigate Arts, was proudly supported by South East Arts and funded by the NSW Government through its Bushfire Community Recovery and Resilience Fund (BCRRF).
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.