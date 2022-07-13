Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Far South Coast RFS division to benefit from recovery project dubbed Fire Shed Fridays

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated July 13 2022 - 7:02am, first published 12:07am
Members of the NSW Rural Fire Service following the bushfires of 2019-20. Photo: NSW Rural Fire Service.

A new project aimed at bringing about recovery support and connectedness to Far South Coast Rural Fire Service (RFS) members has recently received a generous funding boost from the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal (FRRR).

