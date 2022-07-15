Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Our History

100 Years Ago: Eden-Monaro MP involved in initial moves to Canberra

July 15 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

All snippets taken from the Moruya Examiner of July 15, 1922, by the Moruya and District Historical Society.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.