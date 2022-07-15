100 Years Ago: Eden-Monaro MP involved in initial moves to Canberra

All snippets taken from the Moruya Examiner of July 15, 1922, by the Moruya and District Historical Society.
NEW machinery for use in the sawing out of spokes has been installed at Perry's factory, which recommenced operations last week at Bateman's Bay. The installation is expected to considerably reduce the cost of production.
CHEERS greeted Mr. Austin Chapman [Member for Eden-Monaro] in Parliament last week when he gave notice of a recommendation from His Majesty's Ministers of State to the Governor-General to summon the first Parliamentary session in 1924 to meet at Canberra.
A cornstalk on Mr. W. Taylor's farm at Eurobodalla was 18ft 6ins in length.
Severe frost on Tuesday morning. Hot water had to be applied before the water pumps would work.
MR. Shropshire, Police and Licensing Magistrate, was too unwell to preside at the local Courts on Wednesday last. Messrs. T. Flood and R. J. Anderson, J's.P. held the quarterly Licensing Court and Messrs. N. D. Healy and P. Mills, J's.P. the Court of Petty Sessions. At the Licensing Court Mr. Hyland was granted permission to erect a second storey to the Narooma Hotel. At the Police Court G. Hanscom was fined £1 for driving a motor car across Moruya Bridge at a rate exceeding the speed maximum allowed. ...
EUROBODALLA SHIRE. - Correspondence: From R. L. Hapgood, Tilba Tilba, asking for concrete pipes to be laid at Temperance Hall. Request granted; From Moruya Progress Association, re erection of lamps in streets. Permission granted for removal of lamp post in front of Shire Hall to the court House corner, and the erection of another one at the corner of Campbell and Vulcan Streets.
General Business: Bodalla Estate Plan - It was resolved that the Council take over the small reserve [next?] to the factory, over the long flat, as shown on the plan; Stone Crusher - The Engineer was instructed to interview Messrs. Connors and Graham in regard to the extension of their contract on Moruya-Bodalla road at the same price. Re s.s. Wee Clyde and Wharf Dues - The Clerk was instructed to write to the Pilots at Narooma and Bateman's Bay and ascertain on how many occasions the Wee Clyde has visited their ports since the inauguration of the wharf charges.
MOGO. (From our Correspondent.) Literally and commercially we have been nearly defunct - but perhaps this is rather as strong term; there is always a kick. But I am pleased to say the outlook is more promising. The depression aforesaid was caused mainly by a stoppage in the timber industry. While there is no return yet to sleepers, a sample order for rims is being cut, and a fairly large number of props are required. ...
It is noticed that in the recent football match played between Mogo and Bodalla the "Examiner" in its mention gives the glory to Bodalla, whereas I am informed Mogo won. Wha-for!
