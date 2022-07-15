100 Years Ago: Eden-Monaro MP involved in initial moves to Canberra

General Business: Bodalla Estate Plan - It was resolved that the Council take over the small reserve [next?] to the factory, over the long flat, as shown on the plan; Stone Crusher - The Engineer was instructed to interview Messrs. Connors and Graham in regard to the extension of their contract on Moruya-Bodalla road at the same price. Re s.s. Wee Clyde and Wharf Dues - The Clerk was instructed to write to the Pilots at Narooma and Bateman's Bay and ascertain on how many occasions the Wee Clyde has visited their ports since the inauguration of the wharf charges.