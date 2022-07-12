Batehaven businesses band together, voicing road closure concerns

Businesses of Batehaven have taken Eurobodalla Shire Council to task over major disruptions planned for Beach Rd.
Roadworks are scheduled to start on the stretch in a fortnight, causing traffic delays and a two-day road closure at the intersection of Edward Rd.
A group of business owners has met with council staff in Batehaven this week to discuss the issue.
While they acknowledge Beach Rd needs fixing, the business owners are concerned about facing financial losses and logistical headaches.
Butcher and owner of Haven Quality Meats, Ron Dunne, said previous major works on Beach Rd had cost his business significantly.
He's expecting to feel the pinch, should customers avoid the Batehaven area because of heavy traffic and road closures.
"[During earlier works] we had up to $6,500 less turnover during those couple of weeks," he said
"You still have to pay the same amount of bills - they don't go away. So we've just got to cop it on the chin, I suppose."
Part of the business owners' motivation for meeting was to come up with a workable solution, which could keep traffic and customers flowing through Batehaven.
On top of that, there was the challenge of freight - particularly semi trailers which deliver produce to the local supermarket - when detours are expected to use residential streets.
David Scully, owner of IGA Batehaven, said his supermarket takes about 10-15 deliveries on any given day.
"One truck is enough to cause dramas on a detour road; you can't turn around on a residential street and you can't back them out," he said.
Taking on the concerns of the business owners, project staff floated ideas on how they could ease the blow - or at least keep traffic moving and customers coming to the Batehaven CBD.
Shifting road closure times and alternative detours may be considered. Council staff will continue to work with businesses during the coming weeks.
The local business owners' efforts to engage with council may end up making a longer-lasting change for the community.
Where possible, more notice will be given to businesses facing similar roadworks disruptions: up to eight weeks, instead of a standard four, giving more lead time to prepare.
Mr Scully said the discussion had certainly helped the business owners' understanding of a challenging situation.
"When I read the letter [from council] it seemed like serious doom and gloom, shutting the carpark and main road to my business for two weeks," he said.
"Having heard some of the information, the impact isn't as bad as I first thought, but there will definitely still be an impact."
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
