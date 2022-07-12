Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Batehaven businesses band together, voicing road closure concerns

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated July 12 2022 - 10:10am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MAJOR CHANGES: Roadworks on Beach Rd (northbound) will start in about a fortnight - businesses are concerned about the disruptions. Picture: Jorja McDonnell

Businesses of Batehaven have taken Eurobodalla Shire Council to task over major disruptions planned for Beach Rd.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.