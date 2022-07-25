Plan ahead and make appointments for routine visits. "Don't ring on the day and expect to get an appointment."

Don't wait until there is an emergency. If there are signs that something is wrong "give us a call and we can let you know if we should be seeing your pet now and not tomorrow night," Dr Le Bars said.

Have an emergency plan. Do a basic examination of your pet and have a list of phone numbers at hand - your local vet, an alternative vet, a regional vet and a specialist centre. Dr Le Bars said, "that way, if there is an emergency you aren't casting around desperately trying to find help."



Dr Le Bars has taken calls late at night because a stray dog wandered onto a someone's property or someone came across a seagull with a broken wing. "Those are not good reasons to disturb the duty vet," she said. Councils are responsible for stray pets and specialist agencies such as Australian Seabird and Turtle Rescue, WIRES and NANA care for wildlife.

