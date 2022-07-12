We are already experiencing the effects of climate-exacerbated catastrophes; we had the Black Summer bushfires in 2019-2020. Now in 2022, New South Wales has had their fourth major flooding event within 18 months. These disasters will only worsen and become more frequent if we do not act on climate change. If Australia is to get serious on tackling climate change, then approval for all new or expanded fossil fuel projects in Australia should cease without exception.