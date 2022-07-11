Batemans Bay is one of five south coast towns benefiting from a new not-for-profit Aboriginal organisation seeking to empower the local Indigenous population through finding them effective, sustainable and meaningful employment opportunities.
Yilabara Solutions (Yilabara) was founded in June 2019 as a subsidiary of the NSW Aboriginal Land Council, aiming to increase the economic independence of Aboriginal Communities through employment and training.
They opened an office in Batemans Bay on July 4.
Yilabara operations manager of employment services, Nyssa Murray said Yilabara focused on recognising the various different ways people could find employment, supporting flexible pathways into employment and working through individual barriers.
"From our initial yarns offering guidance, exploring skills and career goals, assisting in work preparation activities, creating work opportunities, and dedicated post-placement support, our approach is to listen," she said.
The Batemans Bay office was made possible by the Workforce Australia program - a Commonwealth Government initiative to help the unemployed find and maintain jobs.
Yilabara CEO Matthew Clarke said the Commonwealth Government trusting Aboriginal organisations to deliver services to the community was a large step forward.
"Every report says the same thing - if we are to close the gap then we need to have Aboriginal controlled organisations leading these programs," Mr Clarke said.
He said Yilabara provided a culturally safe environment for Aboriginal job seekers to secure employment and, more importantly, stay in successful jobs.
"Yilabara Solutions will work with local industries and businesses to build their capability to provide culturally safe workplaces for Aboriginal employees, increasing retention rates and filling skills shortages," Mr Clarke said.
Along with Batemans Bay, Yilabara opened offices in Wollongong, Dapto, Nowra and Shellharbour.
The Workforce Australia program is funded by the Department of Education, Skills and Employment.
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
