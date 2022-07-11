Mental health forum coming to Batemans Bay

The National Mental Health Commission will visit Batemans Bay on Monday July 18 as it travels across Australia to collect information about people's needs and experiences around mental health.
Through this outreach program called Making Connections for Your Mental Health and Wellbeing (Connections2022) it will be listening to people's everyday experiences of the mental health and suicide prevention systems. It is also seeking people's thoughts about how they could be improved.
Connections2022 is a three-month program that was launched on July 8. Batemans Bay is one of 37 local communities across Australia that the Commission is visiting to gather insights.
The information collected will be passed on to the state and federal governments as they develop the next phase of reforms to these systems.
Focus areas of the Batemans Bay community meeting will be:
The individual and community insights gathered from around the country will feed into the development of the National Outcomes Framework.
This framework will provide timely and reliable information so that governments can make better decisions and also improve the transparency and accountability across the mental health and suicide prevention systems.
In addition to in-person community meetings such as the one in Batemans Bay, people may participate in Connections2022 through group meetings with the Commission team and the National Connections2022 Survey.
There is also an interactive online portal for sharing stories and experiences, and having conversations with the Commission.
Mental illness is Australia's highest experience of chronic illness, according to the 2021 National Census.
Commission Co-Chair Lucy Brogden AM said the Connections2022 program will provide opportunities for everyone to share their life experiences in the context of their community.
"People's experiences are vital when seeking to understand what is and isn't working," said Ms Brogden. "These experiences will help shape the outcomes we are all looking for in our unwavering pursuit of a mentally healthier Australia."
In 2019 more than 3,000 voices participated in the Commission's inaugural Connections program. By doing so, they contributed to the design of a conceptual shift in how mental health and suicide prevention services are delivered in Australia.
The July 18 meeting will be held at Bay Pavilions, 12 Vespa Street, Batemans Bay. It will run from 5.30-7pm and light refreshments will be served.
To register to attend the Batemans Bay community event on 18 July, visit making-connections-batemansbay.eventbrite.com.au
For more information:
