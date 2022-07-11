Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
The National Mental Health Commission will visit Batemans Bay on Monday July 18 to better understand what reforms are needed to improve the mental health and suicide prevention systems.

Updated July 11 2022 - 6:49am, first published 6:48am
Mental health forum coming to Batemans Bay

The National Mental Health Commission will visit Batemans Bay on Monday July 18 as it travels across Australia to collect information about people's needs and experiences around mental health.

