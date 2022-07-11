The Batemans Bay Seahawks created club history on Saturday with a clean sweep against the ANU Griffins at Hanging Rock Oval.
The three wins across the women's grade, reserve grade, and first grade mark the first time the Seahawks have 'done the triple' against the powerful Canberra side.
The women's side used a big four-goal second quarter to squeeze out a 8.4 (52) to 7.2 (44) victory.
Sophie Alves and Sophie Dunn kicked three goals each for the home side, while Claudia Ferguson and Gabrielle Johnson both chipped in with a goal.
Shannan White, Sophie Dunn, Alisha Meek, Kelsey Pye, Claudia Ferguson, and Ali Thompson were adjudged as best-on-ground for the Seahawks.
The win means the 10-1 Seahawks are in second place on the ladder, one win behind the Molonglo Juggernauts.
Reserve grade followed with their first ever win over the Griffins, a 16.5 (101) to 7.13 (55) victory.
The game was close going into the fourth quarter, but a blitz from the Seahawks turned a 10-point lead into a 46-point win.
Byron Van Dyk starred for the ressies with six goals, and Brendan Schmid (three), Dwayne Gentner (two) and Callan Lee (two) were also active up front.
The win kept reserve grade's faint finals hopes alive, although they remain in ninth position on the ladder with a 3-8 record.
The first-grade side saved the best for last, as they kept the first-placed Griffins goalless in a 5.9 (39) to 0.9 (9) win.
Brett Garland, Jacob Millynn, Thomas Nichols, David Pawle, and Patrick Pope kicked goals on a day where contested footy reigned supreme.
The win catapulted the Seahawks into first place on the ladder on percentage ahead of ANU, with Woden and ADFA still breathing down their necks.
First-grade coach Mick Kenny said his side's defence was "huge" on the day.
"It was a really contested game of footy, both teams were just going hard all day with their pressure, and we were lucky enough to find ways to score goals," he said.
"Our backline held so strong all day, I'm really proud of their effort.
"I don't think ANU missed any easy shots, our backs were forcing them into tough shots and putting them under a ton of pressure. They were unbelievable."
Kenny said the game was a testament to the backline that had been the "backbone of the club" for many years.
"We've had different players come in and out of that backline, but that's been the backbone for our whole team for a while," he said.
"There were a few changes this year again, but everyone is doing their role, everyone knows what's expected of them, and they're doing it perfectly.
"ANU has arguably been the most successful club in community footy in Canberra for the past 10 years, so to have a day like Saturday shows that we're becoming a powerhouse as well.
"There's a really good feeling around the club at the moment, everyone's upbeat and positive about our chances this year."
Kenny said the three wins were the perfect way to cap off the Seahawks' home season.
"I got there nice and early two watch the two games before ours, and it just had a good feel about it," he said.
"The girls set the tone for the day, the ressies came out and blitzed them, and you could tell something was brewing.
"We knew it was going to take a massive effort to win, but the boys were up for the fight all day - I wouldn't say I knew it was going to happen, but I felt confident going in."
