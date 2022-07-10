The Moruya Racing Premiership Season will be decided at Queanbeyan Racecourse after the Moruya Jock Club track was deemed too wet for the final day of premiership racing.
Moruya Jockey Club's Hospitality Workers Race Day was relocated Queanbeyan after race organisers judged heavy rain prior to the event made the track unfit for racing.
The move adds more drama to the day where all three premierships will be decided.
The Jockeys Premiership looks set to be a dual between Jeff Penza and Nick Heywood.
The trainers premiership is also tight with M.J. Dale Racing narrowly in front of Jamie Stewart Racing with Thorotek, Rush Park Racing and Keith Dryden Racing also in contention.
Each of the seven races on the day are named after local hospitality venue sponsors, and the names will remain despite the venue change.
The racing starts with the Moruya Golf Club - Double Green Restaurant Maiden Plate at 12:50pm on Monday July 11.
The next race at Moruya Jockey Club will be the TAB Meeting on August 2.!
