What's on in the Eurobodalla this week

Come 'n Try
Basketball workshops
Young women of the Eurobodalla are invited to have a go at basketball; specialist sessions for new players are coming to the region this week. Learn some new skills and have heaps of fun at the I am a Girl - Come 'n' Try sessions, hosted by Basketball NSW. Workshops for girls aged four-and-a-half to seven, and eight to 18 will run at Moruya Basketball Stadium on Thursday, July 14. For times and sign-on, visit Basketball NSW online. After these sessions, Indigenous Basketball Australia is running a session for anyone aged 7 to 18.
Musical Theatre
Lloyd Webber and the greats
Celebrate the life and hit songs of Andrew Lloyd Webber, spanning 50 years of his compositions performed on Broadway and London's West End. Lloyd Webber & the Great Composers boasts more than 20 hits from smash hit shows Cats, Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita and many more. The show stars Helpmann Award-nominated Ian Stenlake and award-winning singer and actress Michelle Fitzmaurice. Curtain goes up at the Yuin Theatre, Bay Pavilions, on July 14. Visit the box office for tickets or book online.
Kids and Dogs
Eurobodalla Canine Club
Bring the kids to Narooma Library, for a visit with the Eurobodalla Canine Club. Members of the club are coming with their talented pooches to do tricks, pass on information, and introduce their dogs to the kids. There will also be dog-themed craft: kids will get to make a doggie biscuit jar (all materials will be supplied). This fun and free event runs from 10.30am-11.30am. It will suit children aged seven to 12.
Writing Class
Learn from a pro
Thinking of writing a novel, but not sure where to start? Join award-winning local novelist, playwright and lecturer Julie Janson for a masterclass in writing. Drawing on her experience writing award-winning novels - Benevolence (2021); The Light Horse Ghost (2018) and The Crocodile Hotel (2015) - this qualified university lecturer, will share her tips and tricks to inspire new writers. Class is in session this Saturday, July 16, at Batemans Bay Library. Starts 10.30am. Book your place for $5 with Batemans Bay Library.
Coming Up
Artist Talks
Our community libraries are hosting exceptional local artists right now, and this month, art enthusiasts can hear about current works from the artists themselves. At Batemans Bay Library, Lee Honey will drop in on July 29, to discuss their exhibition made from found objects. Over at Narooma Library, Debbie Osiecki will visit on July 22; her first ever solo exhibition is currently on display. She will share her fascinating life story, and open up on how art and photography became an integral part of it. Artist talks are fun and free events. For session times and bookings, contact your local library.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Previously, she was a journalist in outback Queensland.
