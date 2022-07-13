What's on in the Eurobodalla this week

Our community libraries are hosting exceptional local artists right now, and this month, art enthusiasts can hear about current works from the artists themselves. At Batemans Bay Library, Lee Honey will drop in on July 29, to discuss their exhibition made from found objects. Over at Narooma Library, Debbie Osiecki will visit on July 22; her first ever solo exhibition is currently on display. She will share her fascinating life story, and open up on how art and photography became an integral part of it. Artist talks are fun and free events. For session times and bookings, contact your local library.