Eurobodalla Shire Council's ceremonious raising of the Aboriginal flag outside the council chamber's to commemorate the start of NAIDOC week is a powerful gesture of reconciliation according to one Wulbunja elder.
Mogo man Bunja Smith said though the raising of a flag was a small act, the celebration was a symbol showing the council's commitment to pursuing reconciliation.
Mr Smith spoke at the council's ceremony on July 4, sharing the history of NAIDOC week, and performing the welcome to country. The event kickstarted a week of NAIDOC activities throughout the shire.
NAIDOC stands for National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee. The week's roots trace back to the fight by Aboriginals for legal representation in the 1920s.
The first National Day of Mourning was held in 1938, when protestors marched through Sydney on Australia Day calling for a national policy for Aboriginal people. It became an annual event.
In 1955, the date was changed to the first Sunday in July, and the day changed from a day of protest to a time of celebration and remembrance for Aboriginal people and their heritage.
In 1975, NAIDOC became a week-long annual event, running from the first to second Sunday of July.
The theme for NAIDOC Week 2022 is Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up!
Mr Smith said NAIDOC was not only a celebration of Indigenous culture, but also an opportunity to shine the light on continual injustices.
"Aboriginal people are still not recognised in the constitution," he said. "We still don't have a treaty. They are still not recognised as a group of people who have not ceded sovereignty of their land.
"That is why NAIDOC is so important."
As a young boy, he attended the Tent Embassy in Canberra, and he said the fight for political recognition was ongoing and overdue.
"We want people to know the battle isn't over. Reconciliation is still required with first nations people."
He likened the war in Ukraine to that which took place against first nations people in Australia.
"Everyone is up in arms about Ukraine," he said. "But that is what happened here too."
Mr Smith takes hope from residents in the Eurobodalla showing up in support of NAIDOC Week and at Sorry Day, earlier this year.
"So many non-Aboriginal people are coming around to support us more and more," he said.
Where historically, support for Indigenous rights has faced public opposition, Mr Smith sees new hope.
"The tide is turning. The majority of Australia is now turning up.
"People are willing to take the next step.
"I believe Australia is mature enough to do that."
James Tugwell is a reporter for Australian Community Media in Batemans Bay. james.tugwell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
