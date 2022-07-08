Practical safe-driving course helps thousands of Eurobodalla Shire teens

Getting a driver's license is a major milestone for young people all around the country, but for many kids that's the end of their learning experience.
One organisation in Moruya sees the gap in driver training, and has spent the past 30 years teaching young people how to drive safely after receiving their license.
TeenSafe is a program that specialises in training L and P-Plated drivers in how to drive on our roads as safely as possible.
It is based out of the Moruya Speedway near the Moruya Airport.
Gary Smith has been running the program for 20 years, and said TeenSafe was one of the only safe-driving courses on the South Coast that puts kids behind the wheel of a car.
"We put them through various driving procedures," he said.
"We've got the Bay Beginners instructor Sean here today teaching them how to sit properly in a car, how to adjust your mirrors and check your blind-spots, just the basic things you do when you first sit in a car.
"We also show them how to check under the bonnet for oil and water, check the tyres, clean the windscreen, a lot of basic stuff that a lot of students don't do because they haven't been taught.
"We're trying to fill the gaps that aren't taught during initial driving training. It's better to teach them here than have something bad happen on the road."
Mr Smith said the course had helped "thousands" of teenagers over the years.
"We keep getting siblings back," he said. "Parents will get their next child along because they were so pleased with how their first child did, and they could see the change in their driving.
"A few parents came back to me to say their kids were teaching them what to do and correcting their driving habits.
"Most of the kids come from the Shire, but we've got two from Bermagui today, and we've had people come from Queanbeyan, Canberra, and Nowra in the past.
"No one else does a course like this where the aim is to get the students behind the wheel. There's a lot of courses where people are telling students what to do, or showing them on a screen, but we get them behind the wheel to teach them the proper way to drive a car."
TeenSafe runs during every school holidays, but Mr Smith said the group was reliant on more volunteers and funding to continue.
"We're on the lookout for funding, more volunteers, and we want to update our car fleet," he said.
"IMB Bank helps us out with funding which is very good - Eurobodalla Shire Council has given us some, but they've dropped that dramatically over the past couple of years.
"We have six to eight students per course, but we'd do more if we had the volunteers. We've been suffering for the past two years, we've had to cancel a lot of courses due to bushfires, COVID, and the heavy rains.
"We welcome any volunteers or anyone who wants to sell a car to us - it doesn't need to be registered, it just needs to be mechanically sound."
