Enjoy some old-fashioned fun with Probus

Are you one of those people who don't get their kicks from playing video games or scrolling social media?
If you prefer more traditional games like cards and Chinese Checkers, you may be interested in Batemans Bay Probus Club's latest initiative to provide opportunities for older residents to mix with like-minded people while having some fun.
Advertisement
Nellie Oldham, Secretary of the Batemans Bay Probus Club, said "It is the first time we have tried it." The trial is in the spirit of Probus Clubs being forums for fun, friendship and fellowship in retirement.
The old-fashioned games morning is intended to give people something to do inside instead of braving the cold and damp as a way to keep themselves active.
One of the games on offer is Rummikub. For those not familiar with it, Rummikub is a mixture of a tile-based game like Mahjong and the card game Rummy. It is said to help the brain maintain and grow cognitive associations at any age.
Ms Oldham invited everyone to come along and enjoy themselves.
The games morning runs from 10am to 12pm on Monday, July. You can find them in the BayLink conference room on Flora Crescent, Batemans Bay.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.