Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Batemans Bay Probus Club' games morning will feature old-style games at its Club rooms on Monday July 11

Updated July 6 2022 - 7:04am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Enjoy some old-fashioned fun with Probus

Are you one of those people who don't get their kicks from playing video games or scrolling social media?

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.