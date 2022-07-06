Six men have been fined $500 each after being caught illegally fishing in the waters off the Eurobodalla.
The group of fishermen were found with 20 fish - including two blue groper - taken illegally from the protected Murramarang Special Purpose Zone (MSPZ) on June 26.
Advertisement
They were caught by Fisheries Officers as a part of the NSW Department of Primary Industries ongoing Alpha Tango 21 operation into fisheries compliance.
READ MORE:
Only some of the fish were able to be returned to the water alive.
The MSPZ is protected from all forms of recreational fishing.
Each man was issued a $500 fine for their first offence.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.