100 Years Ago: Large parcels of Moruya land sell at auction

R. H. Harvison and H. T. Thomson, conjointly, report having sold by auction on Saturday last and privately during the week the following properties on account of Mr. J. McKeon: - Allotment 6 in Vulcan St., to Mr. A. H. Preddey, at £120; allotments 1 and 3, in same street, to Mr. A. H. Weatherby, at £475; allotments 1, 2, 3 and 4, of section 42, containing 8 acres, to Mr. A. F. Emmott, at £80; a 60 acre paddock on the Moruya-Bergalia road, to Mr. J. Hansen, at £360.