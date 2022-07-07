Bay Post-Moruya Examiner

Turn negatives into positives, save lives by donating blood

July 7 2022 - 6:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Waterford, who has received three life-saving blood transfusions. Picture: Keegan Carroll

It goes without saying that there are always plenty of negatives in the world.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.