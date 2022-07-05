Solutions to the housing crisis is just one of four criteria the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal (FRRR) are looking for when assessing grants for regional not-for-profits.
Applications are open for regional not-for-profits to apply for grants up to $15,000 through the ANZ Seeds of Renewal program.
The program aims to support the prosperity of regional Australia through building vibrant and sustainable communities.
Celebrating 20 years in 2022, the program is administered by the FRRR and has provided more than $5 million to more than 800 community groups in that time.
This year, the ANZ Seeds of Renewal program is offering a share of $250,000 to community organisations in remote, rural or regional locations for projects aligned to four focus areas:
FRRR CEO Natalie Egleton said COVID, fires, floods and droughts had created a tough year for rural communities.
"Programs like ANZ Seeds of Renewal offer funding to help the local groups that are the backbone of their communities address local needs, issues and opportunities in a way that will help create stronger places to live and work.," Ms Egleton said.
Last year, 21 grants were awarded, funding projects such as upgrading a facility improving financial outcomes for indigenous women and girls in Port Lincoln; improving community meeting space for people with a disability in Atherton; and educating students in Coffs Harbour on career opportunities environmental sustainability.
Applications close 5pm August 3.
For more information about ANZ Seeds of Renewal, or to apply for a grant visit FRRR's website.
