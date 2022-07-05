Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Applications have opened for not-for-profits to apply for for the Seeds of Renewal grant program

Updated July 5 2022 - 6:20am, first published 6:15am
Applications are now open for the ANZ Seeds of Renewal program. Picture: Rohan Thomson

Solutions to the housing crisis is just one of four criteria the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal (FRRR) are looking for when assessing grants for regional not-for-profits.

