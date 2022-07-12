Remarkable coastal home

"Ideally situated in beautiful Broulee this tranquil, light filled, split level townhouse with filtered water views across the road from the beach offers a wonderfully convenient coastal lifestyle," said agent Peter Asbury.
"On entry level the foyer leads you to two good sized bedrooms with built-in robes. The main bathroom with bath and separate toilet service the downstairs."
A very private enclosed backyard has a relaxing covered area, and a utility shed for storage is neatly concealed. Meanwhile the single car remote controlled garage has internal access to the ground floor.
"On the next level is the open plan kitchen, dining and family room which is the heart of the home. The large main bedroom with built-in robes and another bathroom is also located on the second floor. Two balconies at both the front and the back of the home bring the outside in and allows you to chase either the morning or afternoon sun or shade.
"Timber stairs take you up to a large lounge or rumpus room with yet another balcony facing Broulee Bay with filtered views across the water."
For energy, a 6.3kW solar system plus battery storage, along with solar hot water, will keep bills low and mitigate the effect of any blackouts.
"Situated directly across from Broulee Bay, close to the schools, shops and sporting fields, you won't want to miss this opportunity."
