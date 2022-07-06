Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
National award confirms Tilba is home to Australia's most delicious glass of milk

James Tugwell
By James Tugwell
Updated July 6 2022 - 7:03am, first published 2:30am
The Tilba Real Dairy team with their milk and Champion Milk ribbon Picture: supplied

Tilba Real Dairy's milk has been crowned Champion White Milk at Australia's biggest dairy awards.

